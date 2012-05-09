AltaGas has condensate spill in Alberta -regulator

CALGARY, Alberta May 9 Alberta's energy regulator said on Wednesday that an AltaGas Ltd pipeline ruptured and spilled condensate, a light hydrocarbon, on aboriginal land in central Alberta.

AltaGas crews were working to cleanup what appears initially to be a small spill on the Samson Cree First Nation, north of Red Deer, said Darin Barter, spokesman for the Alberta Energy Resources Conservation Board.

Barter said the spill was reported to the board on Tuesday.