AltaLink sells C$300 mln 30-year debt - term sheet

GLOBAL MARKETS-Banks lift stocks, U.S. yields climb after data
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
June 26 AltaLink LP on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($294 million) of 30-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.99 percent notes, due June 30, 2042, was priced at par to yield 166 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with U.S. market open; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed changes to the Obamacare individual insurance market that insurers have said are needed for them to keep selling the plans as Republicans work on a replacement program.