版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 03:56 BJT

New Issue- Alta Mesa adds $150 mln in notes

Oct 3 Alta Mesa Holdings LP /Finance
Services Corp on Wednesday added $150 million of senior notes to
an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $100 million.  
    Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Mitsubishi were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ALTA MESA

AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 9.625 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2018   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99       FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 9.85 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/15/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐