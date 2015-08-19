Firm that vetted Snowden in $30 million settlement with U.S.

NEW YORK Aug 19 United States Investigations
Services Inc, the private firm that vetted former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, has agreed to pay $30
million to resolve U.S. claims connected to its background
investigations.
The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that the
settlement with USIS and its parent company, Altegrity
Inc, will resolve claims that the firm failed to
perform quality control reviews in connection with its
background investigations.
The settlement resolves a lawsuit originally filed by a
whistleblower that the Justice Department later joined. The
lawsuit was separate from issues involving the firm's review of
Snowden.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)