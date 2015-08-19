UPDATE 1-Firm that vetted Snowden reaches $30 mln settlement with U.S.

(Updates with further details on settlement, background on
lawsuit)
By Nate Raymond
Aug 19 United States Investigations Services
Inc, the private firm that vetted former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden, has agreed to a settlement
worth at least $30 million, resolving U.S. claims connected to
its background investigations.
The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that the
settlement with USIS and its parent company, Altegrity Inc
, will resolve claims that the firm failed to perform
quality control reviews in connection with its background
investigations.
The Justice Department said the settlement is part of a
broader deal struck as part of the bankruptcy proceeding for
Altegrity, which filed for Chapter 11 in February.
The deal resolves claims first asserted in a whistleblower
lawsuit filed in 2011 that the Justice Department later joined.
The case was separate from USIS's review of Snowden, who
lives as a fugitive in Russia after leaking documents about the
NSA's surveillance programs, or Aaron Alexis, the technology
contractor who killed 12 people at the Washington Navy Yard in
2014.
Nevertheless, the lawsuit came amid heightened attention to
the firm, which had been the U.S. government's largest private
provider of security checks.
"Shortcuts taken by any company that we have entrusted to
conduct background investigations of future and current federal
employees are unacceptable," Benjamin Mizer, head of the Justice
Department's civil division, said in a statement.
A spokesman for Altegrity declined to comment.
The Justice Department said that from March 2008 through at
least September 2012, USIS deliberately circumvented quality
reviews of completed background investigations in order to
increase its revenues and profits.
The Justice Department said USIS engaged in practice
internally called "dumping" or "flushing" in which cases were
released to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and
represented as complete when in fact they were not.
The Justice Department contended that as a result, the
government made payments to USIS it otherwise would not have.
Under the settlement, the Justice Department said Altegrity
and USIS have agreed to forgo their right to collect payments
they claimed they were owed by the Office of Personnel
Management valued at least at $30 million.
The Justice Department's claims originated from a lawsuit
filed in 2011 by a former USIS executive, Blake Percival, under
the False Claims Act.
The law that lets people collect rewards for blowing the
whistle on fraud against the government. Percival's share of the
settlement has not been determined.
The case is U.S. v. U.S. Investigations Services, LLC, U.S.
District Court, District of Columbia, No. 14-00726.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr
and Ken Wills)