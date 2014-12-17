版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 17日 星期三 14:11 BJT

BRIEF-Alten unit Calsoft Labs Inc purchases CPrime

Dec 17 Alten SA :

* Calsoft Labs Inc, a subsidiary of Alten, purchases CPrime in the United States

* CPrime is specialized in project management, and "agile" consulting

* CPrime will be included in the 2015 Alten financial statements Source text: bit.ly/1uXxBHY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐