公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Altera says second half of 2013 "has the potential for" step up in wireless and telecom businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 Altera Corp : * CEO says second half of 2013 "has the potential for" step up in wireless and

telecom businesses

