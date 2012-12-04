Chipmaker Altera expects 4th-qtr sales to fall 8-10 pct sequentially

BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
Dec 4 Programmable chipmaker Altera Corp raised the lower end of its expected revenue decline range for the fourth quarter due to the lower sales of its older products.
It expects sales to fall 8 to 10 percent from the preceding quarter. It had previously forecast a 6 to 10 percent decline.
Altera shares fell 2 percent after closing at $32.18 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
March 2 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a higher adjusted profit for 2017 from its core engineering and construction business.
* Almonty Industries has announced today that it entered into a fixed price contract for majority of production at its Los Santos mine in Spain