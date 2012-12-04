版本:
Chipmaker Altera expects 4th-qtr sales to fall 8-10 pct sequentially

Dec 4 Programmable chipmaker Altera Corp raised the lower end of its expected revenue decline range for the fourth quarter due to the lower sales of its older products.

It expects sales to fall 8 to 10 percent from the preceding quarter. It had previously forecast a 6 to 10 percent decline.

Altera shares fell 2 percent after closing at $32.18 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

