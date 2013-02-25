UPDATE 3-Intel takes big step in chip foundry business

By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 25 Intel Corp has
agreed to make chips on behalf of Altera, a significant
step toward opening its prized manufacturing technology to
customers on a larger scale, potentially including Apple
.
Sharing its manufacturing plants, or fabs, to strategic
customers could help the world's top chipmaker offset the
growing costs of developing new technology and help keep the
plants running near capacity as Intel's traditional PC business
loses steam.
Intel will make Altera's programmable chips using its
upcoming 14 nanometer trigate transistor technology, the most
notable agreement of its kind announced so far by the chipmaker.
"It's a step in terms of building into a business level we
wish to achieve," Sunit Rikhi, Vice President and General
Manager of Intel custom foundry, told Reuters on Monday.
"There's no doubt in my mind the foundry will be a significant
player in the future."
Building new generations of chip manufacturing plants is
becoming more and more expensive, and Intel has said in the past
it was willing to open its facilities to carefully selected
customers - as long as doing so does not its help competitors.
Intel has announced agreements to manufacture on behalf of
Achronix Semiconductor Corp and other small chipmakers but
Monday's announcement with Altera, one of two leading
programmable chipmakers, is potentially much larger.
"They've crossed over the line from it just being a
questionable experiment to - we're going to do this for tier-1
customers," said RBC analyst Doug Freedman.
With Intel struggling to find its footing in smarpthones and
tablets with its own processor designs, some investors believe
Intel may eventually agree to make Apple's processors for the
iPhone and iPad.
"If and when we are called upon to serve large mobile
customers who can drive a lot more volume, we could serve them
today in terms of capability," Rikhi said. "I'm confident we
have a very strong platform of offering upon which we can
scale."
He declined to discuss Apple specifically.
HEAVY INVESTMENT
Most chipmakers in recent decades have given up running
their own capital-intensive fabs, turning instead to contract
manufacturing "foundries" like Taiwan's TSMC.
Intel has kept its own fabs and invested heavily in them
over decades, resulting in a lead in manufacturing know-how that
allows it to make chips that in some respects are more advanced
than products from rivals like Qualcomm and Samsung
Electronics.
Altera Chief Executive John Daane told Reuters in a phone
interview that Altera, which depends on communications
infrastructure for about half of its business, is the only major
programmable chipmaker that will have access to Intel's plants.
"We are essentially getting access like an extra division of
Intel. As soon as they're making the technology available to
their various groups to do design work, we're getting the same,"
he said.
Daane said Intel's manufacturing technology will give
Altera's chips a several-year advantage against Xilinx,
its main competitor in programmable chips. He said Altera would
continue to make other chips with TSMC, its long-time foundry.
Shares of Altera were unchanged in extended trading after
closing down 0.96 percent at $35.01. Xilinx was down about 0.9
percent at $37, versus a close of $37.30 on the Nasdaq.
Intel's stock was up 0.49 percent in extended trade after
closing down 0.93 percent at $20.23.