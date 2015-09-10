EU regulators to rule on $16.7 bln Intel, Altera deal by Oct. 14

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by Oct. 14 whether to clear U.S.
chipmaker Intel's $16.7 billion bid for Altera Corp
, its largest ever deal.
World No. 1 chipmaker Intel filed for approval on Wednesday,
the European Commission website showed.
The EU competition authority can either clear the deal with
or without conditions in a preliminary review or open a
full-scale investigation if it has deeper concerns.
While analysts do not see any overlapping products between
the companies which could trigger an extensive probe, reaction
from some investors on the day the deal was announced suggested
worries about regulatory hurdles.
The deal will strengthen Intel's portfolio of higher-margin
chips used in data centers and its involvement in the so-called
Internet of Things where more and more household devices are
linked to the Internet.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)