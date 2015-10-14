European Commission clears Intel's $16.7 billion bid for Altera

BRUSSELS Oct 14 World No. 1 chipmaker Intel
Corp gained unconditional EU antitrust approval on
Wednesday for its $16.7 billion bid for Altera Corp,
its largest ever acquisition.
The European Commission said it did not see any competition
issues from the deal, confirming a Reuters report last week.
"Our decision demonstrates that relevant deals can be
swiftly approved if they raise no competition concern," European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
Intel wants to boost its portfolio of higher-margin chips
used in data centres and focus on chips for cars, watches and
other devices in a future "Internet of Things", a strategy which
should be facilitated with the Altera deal.
(Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)