Tweet on Altera-Intel talks came after options trades

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, April 6 A March 27 tweet sent the same minute as news broke that chipmaker Intel Corp was in talks to buy Altera Corp appeared to come after very timely trades in Altera's options by several seconds, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The tweet by Wall Street Journal reporter Dana Mattioli, sent the same minute as the headlines, led to speculation that it may have spurred the timely options trades. The tweet, however, was sent 19 seconds after the initial options trades.
On March 27, short-term call options conveying the right to buy Altera shares at $36 and $37 traded in unusually heavy volume at 3:32:39 p.m. EDT, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The trades occurred a second after headlines on the possible deal appeared on Dow Jones Newswires, and before Altera's shares were halted.
"It is our policy to publish news before sharing via social media," said Colleen Schwartz, a spokeswoman for Dow Jones, which publishes the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Andrew Hay)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.