UPDATE 1-Altera maintains 2nd-qtr revenue view

* Sees Q2 rev up 14-18 pct sequentially, unchanged from
prior outlook
* Says 40-nm and 28-nm shipments to be up "strongly" in Q2
* Shares up 2.5 pct, post-market
June 7 Altera Corp, which makes
programmable chips, backed its second-quarter revenue outlook,
unperturbed by a shaky semiconductor market and a weak wireless
sector, as demand for its newest chips picks up.
Shares of the company rose 2.5 percent to $3.83 post-market.
Providing its regular mid-quarter report, this was the first
time in the last three updates that Altera did not cut its
revenue outlook. It reaffirmed the 14 to 18 percent sequential
growth projected in April.
Altera, known for microchips which can be customized for a
wide variety of tasks, said it expects shipments for its
40-nanometer and 28-nanometer products to see a sharp rise
during the second quarter.
The physical size of a semiconductor chip is measured in the
surface area for its transistor features. 28-nm or 40-nm refers
to the actual size of circuitry on the chip.
Altera has won market share with chips made at the 40
nanometer node, and is competing with rival Xilinx Inc
in rolling out the cutting-edge 28 nanometer technology.
It shares closed at $33.01 on Nasdaq on Thursday.