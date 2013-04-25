版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 04:37 BJT

Chipmaker Altera's quarterly revenue below expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 Altera Corp posted revenue slightly below expectations in the first quarter and the programmable chipmaker said it was beginning to see a recovery from a dip in demand from its communications and industrial customers.

Altera said on Thursday its first-quarter sales were $410.5 million, up 7 percent from the year-ago quarter.

It projected sales in the current quarter to be between flat and up 4 percent compared to the first quarter.

Analysts on average expected first-quarter sales of $414 million and second-quarter sales of $449 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the first quarter, Altera had net income of $120 million, on 37 cents a share, compared to $116 million, or 35 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐