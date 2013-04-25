Chipmaker Altera's quarterly revenue below expectations

UPDATE 1-Westinghouse wins UK reactor approval from nuclear regulator
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 Altera Corp posted revenue slightly below expectations in the first quarter and the programmable chipmaker said it was beginning to see a recovery from a dip in demand from its communications and industrial customers.
Altera said on Thursday its first-quarter sales were $410.5 million, up 7 percent from the year-ago quarter.
It projected sales in the current quarter to be between flat and up 4 percent compared to the first quarter.
Analysts on average expected first-quarter sales of $414 million and second-quarter sales of $449 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the first quarter, Altera had net income of $120 million, on 37 cents a share, compared to $116 million, or 35 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand