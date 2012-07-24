UPDATE 1-Altera results beat estimates, projects strong 3rd qtr

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
* Q2 sales $464.8 mln vs $445.2 mln
* Q2 EPS $0.50 vs est $0.39
* Sees Q3 sales up 2-6 pct over Q2
* Shares up 10 pct
July 24 Altera Corp reported second-quarter results that blew past expectations and the company projected a strong third-quarter on sales of its new smaller chips.
The company raised its quarterly dividend to 10 cents per share from 8 cents and added another $10 million to its existing share repurchase program.
Shares of the company rose 10 percent in extended trade. They closed at $30.67 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
Altera projected a 2-6 percent sequential sales growth for the third quarter, translating to about $474.1 million to $492.7 million in revenue.
Analysts were expecting about $470.7 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Altera's strong results and outlook contrast with rival Xilinx Corp, which has been slow in catching up on the ramp up to smaller, cutting edge 28-nanometer chips.
The programmable chipmaker posted a profit of 50 cents per share on revenue of $464.8 million in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 39 cents per share on revenue of $445.2 million.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.