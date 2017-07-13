FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Telecoms group Altice to launch online bank in Europe by early 2019 -source
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
深度分析
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
深度分析
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 上午9点19分 / 1 天前

Telecoms group Altice to launch online bank in Europe by early 2019 -source

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

* New bank to be named 'Alticebank'

* Drahi aiming for launch of Alticebank by spring 2019

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French billionaire Patrick Drahi plans to launch an online bank by spring 2019 across the euro zone countries where his telecoms group Altice operates, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Mobile operators are stepping up pressure on the traditional banks that dominate the market place, as the numbers of people walking into high street bank branches declines, with more and more customers now using smartphones to make purchases.

France's biggest telecoms group Orange is also looking to launch its online banking service nationwide, aiming to take on traditional banks with a low-cost offering that will eventually expand into loans and insurance.

Altice is aiming to go beyond just France and has requested a banking license from the European Central Bank (ECB), said the source, confirming an earlier report by newspaper Le Parisien.

The ECB was not immediately available for a comment.

The bank would be named Alticebank and would operate across its European networks. In Europe, Altice owns French telecoms group SFR and is also present in Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

Altice listed shares in its U.S. business on the New York stock exchange last month, giving the company public stock it can use as currency for new acquisitions. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Richard Lough)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below