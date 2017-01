WASHINGTON May 3 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said late on Tuesday it has approved European telecoms group Altice NV's acquisition of U.S. cable company Cablevision Systems Corp in a $17.7 billion deal.

Altice still needs approval from the state of New York. If the deal is approved, Altice would become the fourth largest U.S. cable provider. Cablevision has 3.1 million subscribers, mostly in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)