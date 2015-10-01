Altice in 1.8 bln euro capital hike to fund Cablevision deal

PARIS Oct 1 European telecommunications company Altice said on Thursday that it had launched a capital hike worth about 1.8 billion euros ($2.01 billion) to help finance its Cablevision takeover.

Altice said the move would increase its capital by about 10 percent for its A and B shares and was being carried via an accelerated placement with institutional investors.

JP Morgan was the coordinator and bookrunner for the deal, it added.

Altice announced plans earlier this month to buy Cablevision, the fourth-largest U.S. operator, for $17.7 billion including debt.

