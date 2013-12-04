Altice "seriously considering" IPO next year - sources

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - Luxembourg-based cable and
telecommunications company Altice is contemplating going public
next year, according to market sources, as it looks for new
sources of financing to fuel its global expansion.
Altice is marketing a jumbo USD1.685bn-equivalent high yield
bond package to back recent acquisitions in the Dominican
Republic, and has been indicating to bond investors that it is
looking at a potential listing next year.
"They were asked about an IPO on the bondholder call. They
said they were seriously looking at one and that it would come
in 2014 if they go ahead," said a high yield investor.
A banker close to Altice said that the company has been
gearing up for a potential IPO for the past six months,
reorganising its corporate structure to facilitate a listing.
The Altice VII restricted group is the entity that has
raised debt financing over the past year and contains its cable
businesses in Israel, Portugal, and the French Overseas
Territories among others.
Altice's founder and main shareholder Patrick Drahi also
controls 30% of the voting shares of French cable firm
Numericable, and has entered into agreements to up this stake to
40%, subject to regulatory approval.
A new holding company called Next LP has been created to
control both Altice VII and the Numericable stake, and this is
the entity that would go public if Altice is listed, according
to the banker.
"They've been relatively open that they want to go sooner
rather than later," said the banker.
"With Ebitda of nearly EUR900m, they could be a very big
public company."
The investor added that Altice is eyeing the equity market
as it is reaching the limits of how far it can grow through debt
financing alone.
"The IPO story is not a deleveraging story; it's more of a
recognition that they have more to do in the M&A space and
they're running out of fuel in the debt markets."
Altice's existing covenants restrict senior leverage to 3x
Ebitda and total leverage to 4x. Altice has capacity under debt
incurrence baskets to go slightly beyond this, and its new deal
will take leverage slightly beyond this to total net debt of
4.1x and senior debt of 3.1x.
The banker said that while Altice management has said it is
looking for sources of financing other than debt, he thinks it
still has capacity left in the debt markets.
"Another thing you have to consider is an IPO's standstill
period, which would make it hard for them to make strategic
acquisitions for six to nine months," said the banker.
"For future acquisitions though, it's always good to have a
public valuation behind you. Firstly, it cheapens the cost of
debt, and secondly it's easier to incentivise the management
teams at the target companies if you can offer share schemes."
Altice enters the second day of its US bond roadshow on
Wednesday, with an investor meeting in Boston. The aim is to
price the bonds by the close of business on Thursday, the banker
said.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian
Baker)