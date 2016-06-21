Altice says seeks more U.S. growth after Cablevision deal

| June 21
June 21 Altice could target more U.S.
growth through acquisitions, a top executive said, after the
European telecoms group completed a $17.7 billion deal to buy
Cablevision Systems, its second U.S. multi-billion cable
purchase in under a year.
The Cablevision acquisition, which Altice announced on
Tuesday it had completed, gives it a total of 4.6 million U.S.
customers but still leaves it as only fourth largest U.S. cable
provider behind bigger operators such as Comcast and
Charter Communications Inc.
"We will continue to grow through acquisitions, either by
buying more cable in other geographies in the country or by
looking at other revenue streams," Dexter Goei, chairman and
chief executive of Altice USA, said in an interview.
"There's a lot of large players and a lot of medium size
players such as ourselves who may look to partner up or do
things," he said.
Altice acquired U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink
Communications for $9.1 billion last year, its first
foray into the United States, which is now one of its largest
markets making up of 40 percent of the international cable
group's business.
Goei, a former investment banker, added that the company
could look for acquisitions outside of cable in areas such as
telecommunications, technology and even media or content. He
added that Altice will also try to grow organically and has no
immediate plans for deals in the works.
The U.S. strategy is the latest push for Altice founder and
controlling shareholder Patrick Drahi, a French-Israeli
billionaire who built a telecoms and cable empire via
debt-fueled acquisitions in France, Belgium, Luxembourg,
Portugal and Israel.
Altice, which has a reputation of aggressive cost cutting
abroad, agreed not to lay off any customer-facing employees for
four years in New York and received final regulatory approval
from the New York State Public Service Commission last week.
By buying Cablevision, Altice adds a dense market in New
York, New Jersey and Connecticut, giving it service in 20 U.S.
states.
The sale includes other Cablevision assets including the
News 12 programming networks; Newsday, a Long Island daily
newspaper; amNewYork, a free daily serving New York City; and a
publisher of local weekly shoppers and community papers.
Goei said the company has no plans to sell these assets and
has experience as a publisher and owner of media assets in its
international markets.
