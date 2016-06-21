UPDATE 1-Altice may seek more U.S. growth after Cablevision deal

(Adds that Altice will also focus on integrating, investing in
By Liana B. Baker
June 21 Netherlands-based telecom company Altice
NV may not be done seeking U.S. growth through
acquisitions, an Altice executive said, after the European group
completed a $17.7 billion deal to buy Cablevision Systems Corp
on Tuesday.
It was the Dutch company's second multibillion-dollar U.S.
cable acquisition in less than a year.
Altice now has 4.6 million U.S. customers but is still only
the fourth-biggest U.S. cable provider, lagging operators
including Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc
.
The U.S. strategy is the latest push for Altice founder and
controlling shareholder Patrick Drahi, a French-Israeli
billionaire who built a telecom and cable empire via debt-fueled
acquisitions in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and
Israel.
Altice said its immediate focus will be on integrating its
newly acquired cable systems. Then it may look to expand.
"We will continue to grow through acquisitions, either by
buying more cable in other geographies in the country or by
looking at other revenue streams," Dexter Goei, chairman and
chief executive of Altice USA, said in an interview.
"There's a lot of large players and a lot of medium-size
players such as ourselves who may look to partner up or do
things," he said.
Altice acquired U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink
Communications for $9.1 billion last year, its
first foray into the United States, which now comprises 40
percent of the international cable group's business.
Goei, a former investment banker, added that it could look
for acquisitions outside of cable in areas such as
telecommunications, technology and even media. He added that
Altice will also try to expand organically and has no active
plans for deals under way.
Altice, which has a reputation of aggressive cost cutting
abroad, agreed not to lay off any customer-facing employees for
four years in New York and received final regulatory approval
from the New York State Public Service Commission last week.
By buying Cablevision, Altice adds a dense market in New
York, New Jersey and Connecticut, giving it service in 20 U.S.
states.
The sale includes other Cablevision assets including the
News 12 networks; Newsday, a daily newspaper; amNewYork, a free
daily paper; and a publisher of weekly community papers.
Goei said the company has no plans to sell these assets and
has experience as a publisher and owner of media assets in its
international markets.
