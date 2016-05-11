Altice Q1 core profit helped by Portuguese, U.S. operations

PARIS May 11 European telecommunications group
Altice said first-quarter core operating profit grew
0.9 percent as its activities in Portugal and the United States
offset a steep decline in profitability at its main French
division, SFR.
Altice's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 1.62 billion
euros ($1.84 billion), it said on Wednesday, in line with the
average of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll of 1.63 billion.
SFR's adjusted EBITDA fell 9 percent to 851 million euros as
France's second-biggest telecoms operator offered heavy
promotions to attract customers.
Altice confirmed its full-year guidance for 2016 and
reiterated that the closing of the acquisition of Cablevision
Systems in the U.S. would occur in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.8785 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)