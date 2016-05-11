UPDATE 2-France's SFR reports profit drop as it spends to lure customers

* SFR predicts improvement in coming quarters
* Shares fall the most in five weeks
* Parent company Altice confirms full-year forecast
By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, May 11 SFR reported a
first-quarter net loss on Wednesday, hit by increased spending
on campaigns to lure back customers as it tries to reposition
itself as a content-driven telecoms operator in a competitive
French market.
Still, France's second-biggest telecoms operator said it
expected business to improve over the rest of year, helped by
growing demand for broadband and high-speed internet services.
SFR posted a quarterly net loss of 41 million euros ($46.7
million), compared with a net profit of 743 million a year
earlier. Core operating profit fell 9 percent to 851 million,
while total revenue fell 6.1 percent to 2.57 billion.
SFR's shares fell 6.5 percent by 0859 GMT, their steepest
decline since April 4, the first trading day following the end
of merger talks between rivals Orange and Bouygues
Telecom that could have brought a stop to the price
war started by the arrival of Iliad's low-cost
services.
The SFR group, controlled by Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick
Drahi, relies on a combination of television content and mobile
telecoms to set itself apart from rivals.
It plans to offer customers its own television content,
including English Premier League soccer, to win market share
even though similar projects have failed in the past.
Some analysts said that SFR's strategy needs to bear fruit
quickly.
"While there are supportive factors, it strikes us that
improvement needs to be pretty rapid and we expect this to be
the focus of questioning on the conference call," said Jerry
Dellis, an analyst at Jefferies, in a note.
SFR's parent company, Altice, said in a separate
statement that first-quarter core operating profit grew 0.9
percent to 1.62 billion euros ($1.84 billion) as its businesses
in Portugal and the United States offset the steep decline in
profitability at SFR.
"It has been a challenging quarter in France but we are
confident that our accelerated network investment programme,
content-enriched service offering and operational improvements
will deliver improving results throughout 2016 under the new
management," Altice Chief Executive Officer Dexter Goei said.
Altice confirmed its full-year forecast for mid-single
digit growth in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation). It also expects its $10 billion
acquisition of U.S. firm Cablevision to complete in the
second quarter.
($1 = 0.8780 euros)
