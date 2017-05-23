Altice to group all operations under a single brand by mid-2018

PARIS May 23 Telecoms and cable holding company
Altice will group all its operations under its current
name by mid-2018, including its French unit SFR Group
, which has lost customers and suffered from poor
brand perception lately.
The holding company, founded by Franco-Israeli tycoon
Patrick Drahi, has swiftly become a major cable and telecoms
operator in the United States and France over the last three
years through acquisitions that brought its total net debt to
50.7 billion euros ($57 billion) by the end of March.
Drahi was also set to present more details of the global
rebranding effort at a news conference on Tuesday.
Telecoms sub-brands in France, Portugal and Israel, as well
as its recently-acquired online video advertising marketplace
Teads, will keep their current name, according to a company
statement.
Altice, which is planning an initial public offering (IPO)
of its U.S. activities, is banking on the convergence between
content providers and telecommunications operators to increase
margins and help it compete better against newcomers such as
Netflix and Amazon.
($1 = 0.8890 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Jean-Michel Belot
and Sudip Kar-Gupta)