UPDATE 1-Altice sees more U.S. deals if AT&T-Time Warner merger goes through

By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, Nov 10 Altice, the fourth-biggest cable operator in the United States, sees more deals between media and telecoms operators in the country if AT&T Inc's $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc eventually goes through under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump said in October that AT&T's proposed acquisition of the owner of HBO, CNN and the Warner Bros film studio would put too much power in the hands of one company, and he would block a deal, raising doubts among investors about potential deals in the sector.

The failure of such a mega-deal would challenge the strategy of Altice's owner, billionaire Patrick Drahi, who is also betting on the convergence between content providers and telecommunications operators.

"There was a lot said during the campaign which people don't necessarily expect to occur during the administration," said Dexter Goei, Altice USA chief, on Thursday.

"I do think that to the extent that the AT&T - Time Warner transaction gets approved, it may trigger more consolidation over the next few years here as people start to continue to look to position themselves on the convergence."

Cable entrepreneur Drahi made his fortune through debt-fuelled acquisitions that are swiftly followed by cost cutting to boost profits.

He recently entered the United States market via the takeovers of regional player Suddenlink and New-York-based Cablevision.

Altice reported on Thursday a better-than-expected core operating profit for the three months ended Sept. 30, driven by the strong performance of recently-acquired U.S. businesses.

Its third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose by 8.3 percent from a year ago on a comparable basis to 2.33 billion euros ($2.53 billion).

This beat analysts' average forecast of 2.27 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Third-quarter group revenue was flat at 5.89 billion euros.

The group's U.S. businesses, put together under business unit Altice USA, saw their core operating profit jump by more than 20 percent in the quarter.

Altice USA is drawing up plans for a potential initial public offering to expand Drahi's U.S. cable empire, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last month.

The group is focused on its U.S. operations and does not plan any big acquisition for now, Goei said.

Altice's French telecoms business, SFR Group, continued to lose customers and revenue in the third quarter but posted an increase of 0.6 percent of its core operating profit to 1.04 billion euros.

