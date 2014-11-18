Altice shares down 5 percent after placement

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Nov 18 Shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice fall nearly 5 percent in early Tuesday trade after private equity firms Carlyle and Cinven sell 7.5 million Altice shares or 3 percent of its capital at 45.00-45.50 euros per share.
By 0809 GMT, Altice shares were down 3.9 percent at 46.20 euros, after falling to a session-low of 45.53 euros.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.