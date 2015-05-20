Altice expects to take part in coming U.S. cable consolidation - CEO

PARIS May 20 European telecoms group Altice expects to be "right in the middle" of the coming consolidation of the U.S. cable market, where it just entered via the planned takeover of number 7 player Suddenlink.

"Everything below Comcast is in consolidation mode," said Chief Executive Dexter Goei on an analyst call, referring to the largest U.S. cable provider.

"It augurs for interesting next six to 18 months and we clearly expect to be right in the middle of that."

Goei declined to comment on whether Altice was in talks with the market's second-largest player Time Warner Cable.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that such talks were ongoing.

Altice's controlling shareholder Patrick Drahi would be open to diluting his 56.8 percent stake in the company so as to finance the "right deal", said Goei.

"It will be up to Patrick to decide. For the right deal as we look in consolidation in the US, we are open to it." (Reporting by Leila Abboud)