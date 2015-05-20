Altice expects to take part in coming U.S. cable consolidation - CEO

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
PARIS May 20 European telecoms group Altice expects to be "right in the middle" of the coming consolidation of the U.S. cable market, where it just entered via the planned takeover of number 7 player Suddenlink.
"Everything below Comcast is in consolidation mode," said Chief Executive Dexter Goei on an analyst call, referring to the largest U.S. cable provider.
"It augurs for interesting next six to 18 months and we clearly expect to be right in the middle of that."
Goei declined to comment on whether Altice was in talks with the market's second-largest player Time Warner Cable.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that such talks were ongoing.
Altice's controlling shareholder Patrick Drahi would be open to diluting his 56.8 percent stake in the company so as to finance the "right deal", said Goei.
"It will be up to Patrick to decide. For the right deal as we look in consolidation in the US, we are open to it." (Reporting by Leila Abboud)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.