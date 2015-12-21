版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 22日 星期二 01:59 BJT

Altice completes purchase of 70 percent of cable operator Suddenlink

PARIS Dec 21 European telecoms group Altice said on Monday it had completed the purchase of 70 percent of U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink from existing shareholders in a deal worth $9.1 billion.

"With this acquisition, Altice has officially entered the large and attractive U.S. cable market, further diversifying and balancing its portfolio of high-quality businesses," Altice said in a statement.

It said BC Partners and CPP Investment Board retained a 30 percent stake in Suddenlink.

U.S. regulators approved the deal on Friday. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by David Evans)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐