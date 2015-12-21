Altice completes purchase of 70 percent of cable operator Suddenlink

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
PARIS Dec 21 European telecoms group Altice said on Monday it had completed the purchase of 70 percent of U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink from existing shareholders in a deal worth $9.1 billion.
"With this acquisition, Altice has officially entered the large and attractive U.S. cable market, further diversifying and balancing its portfolio of high-quality businesses," Altice said in a statement.
It said BC Partners and CPP Investment Board retained a 30 percent stake in Suddenlink.
U.S. regulators approved the deal on Friday. (Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by David Evans)
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank