Altice USA raises $1.9 billion in IPO -sources

June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable
operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by
acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9
billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people
familiar with the matter said.
Taking Altice USA public will give Altice's founder, French
billionaire Patrick Drahi, traded shares in the company which he
can then use as currency in new acquisitions in order to expand
what is already the fourth-biggest U.S. cable provider.
Altice USA priced 63.9 million shares at $30, within its
indicated price range of $27 to $31, giving the company a market
capitalization of approximately $22 billion, the sources said.
The sources asked not to be named because the information is
not yet public. Altice USA declined to comment.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)