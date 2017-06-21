REFILE-UPDATE 1-Cable operator Altice USA raises $1.9 bln in IPO

(Fixes syntax in first sentence, no further changes to text)
By Lauren Hirsch and Liana B. Baker
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable
operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by
acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, said on
Wednesday it had raised $1.9 billion in an initial public
offering.
Taking Altice USA public will give Altice's founder, French
billionaire Patrick Drahi, traded shares in the company which he
can then use as currency in new acquisitions in order to expand
what is already the fourth-biggest U.S. cable provider.
Altice USA priced 63.9 million shares at $30, within its
indicated price range of $27 to $31, making it this year's
second largest U.S. IPO and giving the company a market
capitalization of approximately $22 billion.
There has only been one IPO of a U.S. cable company in the
last five years, WideOpenWest Inc, which last month
raised about $310 million in an IPO, pricing below its expected
range.
Most sizeable cable companies are already public. Those that
are not often seek scale by being acquired rather than going
public. Last month, private equity firm TPG Global LLC said it
would buy Wave Broadband for $2.37 billion, to combine it with
its existing investments, RCN Telecom Services LLC and Grande
Communications Networks.
A wave of dealmaking has swept the U.S. cable sector over
the past few years, as consumers have dropped cable-providers in
favor of internet streaming, forcing many companies in the
sector to slash prices as they compete for subscribers.
Some analysts have said that Altice USA could harbor
ambitions to one day take on large acquisition targets such as
Charter Communications Inc and privately held Cox
Communications.
Altice USA, which operates in 21 states, had $9.2 billion in
pro forma annual revenue in 2016. It has said it plans to use
IPO proceeds to pay down some of its roughly $21 billion in
debt.
Altice USA's parent is a European and Israeli telecoms and
cable empire that Drahi has built through debt-heavy
acquisitions. It will hold 70.3 percent of Altice USA's shares
and 98.3 percent of the voting rights in the company thanks to a
separate bundle of stock.
Private equity firm BC Partners Ltd and Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, two pre-existing minority investors in Altice
USA, will jointly own a minority stake in the company.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley,
Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are joint
bookrunners on the IPO.
Altice USA will list on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker 'ATUS'.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York and Liana B. Baker in
San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)