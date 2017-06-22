UPDATE 1-Altice USA jumps 7.2 percent in debut

(Adds CEO quotes, context)
By Anjali Athavaley and Aparajita Saxena
June 22 Shares of Altice USA Inc rose
as much as 7.2 percent in their debut on Thursday, giving the
cable operator a market capitalization of $23.71 billion as it
prepares for U.S. expansion.
The 63.9-million share offering raised $1.9 billion after
being priced at $30 per share, within the expected range of $27
to $31 per share. That makes it the second-largest
U.S. initial public offering this year behind messaging app Snap
Inc's $3.9 billion offering in March.
Altice USA's IPO is viewed as a means for its founder,
Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, to expand his U.S.
cable empire by giving the company public stock it can then use
as currency for new acquisitions.
The company, which Netherlands-based Altice NV
put together by acquiring Cablevision Systems and Suddenlink
Communications, is the fourth-biggest U.S. cable provider, with
4.9 million customers.
Shares touched a high of $32.17 before paring gains to
$31.98 in midday trading.
Drahi told reporters at a meeting in May he considered
cable expansion a priority over getting into the wireless
business. But one hurdle Altice could face is that there are few
U.S. cable assets out there to buy.
Altice USA's Chief Executive Dexter Goei said in an
interview on Thursday that there were no specific targets
currently on his radar.
"Its really about being ready for tomorrow," he said. "We're
not the type of people to be kicking down doors. There needs to
be a confluence of minds if something is going to happen."
Some analysts have said that Altice USA could harbor
ambitions to one day take on large acquisition targets such as
privately held Cox Communications, which has long said it does
not want to sell.
"Hopefully, they will consider us as partners if they choose
to do it," Goei said. "But it's not going to be the driver of
the success of our business."
Following the IPO, 75.2 percent of the company's shares will
be held by its parent, Altice NV, which translates to 98.5
percent of the voting power.
Altice USA, which reported a net loss of $76.2 million for
the three months ended March 31, expects to use proceeds from
the offering to pay down debt of nearly $21 billion.
It is the second U.S. cable operator to go public in the
last five years. WideOpenWest Inc raised about $310
million in its IPO last month, which was priced below the
expected range.
(Additional reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing
by Shounak Dasgupta and Tom Brown)