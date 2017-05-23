UPDATE 1-Altice U.S. cable growth a priority as it explores wireless -founder

(Adds comment from founder)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK May 23 Altice USA, the cable operator
created from Netherlands-based Altice NV's
acquisitions of Cablevision Systems Corp and Suddenlink
Communications, considers cable growth a priority as it explores
ways to enter the wireless business, company officials said.
In April, Altice USA filed for an initial public offering
that seeks to raise $1 billon to $2 billion, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Going public allows Altice's founder, French billionaire
Patrick Drahi, to expand his budding U.S. cable empire by giving
Altice USA public stock it can use to finance more acquisitions.
Asked what U.S. assets he would look at, Drahi told
reporters at a meeting on Tuesday that he considered cable
expansion a priority, followed by mobile and content.
"We're too small in cable to go into mobile at the moment."
Altice is the fourth-biggest U.S. cable provider, with 4.9
million customers. It completed its $17.7 billion acquisition of
Cablevision last June, after buying Suddenlink for $9.1 billion
in 2015.
Altice has said it is considering ways to enter the wireless
business as other cable providers prepare to offer mobile
services.
"We are having discussions on lots of different types of
alternatives out there," Dexter Goei, chief executive of Altice
USA, told reporters on Monday in remarks embargoed for Tuesday.
Earlier this month, cable providers Comcast Corp
and Charter Communications Inc announced an agreement
that would enable them to cut costs and share technology
expertise to speed entry into the wireless business.
Comcast has launched its Xfinity Mobile service using
Verizon Communications Inc's airwaves in hopes of
boosting customer loyalty by bundling more offerings. Charter
has said it would introduce its own service next year.
Goei called the partnership between the two companies
"interesting and innovative," adding, "we're clearly not the
types of people to sit back and watch."
Asked whether his company would consider joining the
Comcast-Charter alliance, he said, "I don't think there is a
necessity for us to join anything today."
Altice USA's parent company also said on Tuesday it planned
to rebrand Optimum, formerly known as Cablevision, and
Suddenlink, as well as most of the other businesses under its
umbrella, as Altice by mid-2018.
