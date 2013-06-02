UPDATE 1-Russia's Altimo says no plan for new Orascom offer

MOSCOW/CAIRO, June 2 Russian firm Altimo said on
Sunday it had no plans to launch a new offer to buy out minority
shareholders in Orascom Telecom (OTH) after Egypt's
regulator rejected its attempt to reopen its earlier tender.
Orascom Telecom, a heavyweight on the Egyptian Stock
Exchange, is 51.9 percent owned by Vimpelcom which in
turn is 47.85 percent owned by Altimo.
Altimo launched an offer in April to buy out minority
shareholders of Orascom, which has mobile businesses in Canada,
Algeria, Pakistan and other markets such as Bangladesh, in a
deal worth an estimated $1.8 billion.
But it failed to secure sufficient acceptances from OTH
minorities by a deadline last Monday after shareholders with
only 15.9 percent of the shares offered to sell, below a minimum
26.6 percent required.
Altimo then asked the Egyptian Financial Supervisory
Authority (EFSA) to waive the minimum take-up requirement for
minority shareholders tendering their stock but EFSA turned down
the request.
"EFSA didn't give us the waiver to reopen tender and
permitted only withdrawals so we couldn't proceed with the offer
though we were willing to," Altimo's vice president Evgeny
Dumalkin said on Sunday.
"At the moment there are no plans to launch a new offer," he
said.
OTH shares were trading 6 percent lower on the Egyptian
stock exchange at 1100 GMT.
Sources had said that Vimpelcom planned to delist OTH to
lower costs by closing down its Egyptian office and improve
efficiency by placing OTH assets under Vimpelcom's direct
management.