REFILE-Altimo asks regulator to allow it to proceed with Orascom Telecom buyout

European shares creep higher, oil stocks and miners rise
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
MOSCOW May 27 Russia's Altimo said on Monday it had asked the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority to waive the minimum take-up requirement in order to proceed with its buyout of minority shareholders of Orascom Telecom .
Orascom Telecom shareholders offered to sell 15.9 percent of shares listed on the Egyptian stock exchange in a buyout offer from an Altimo subsidiary, below the minimum 26.6 percent required for the buyout.
"Even though this number falls below the 26 percent minimum threshold, this is still a significant percentage representing one third of the freefloat of OTH," Altimo said in emailed comments.
"Therefore Altimo would like to honour its commitment of buying the shares at 70 cents from all shareholders that tendered and hence has applied to EFSA to waive this minimum requirement."
Altimo also said the assertions that the offer has failed were wrong as it has yet to hear back from the regulator.
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's ruling African National Congress backed President Jacob Zuma after calls for his resignation from various groups after he dismissed a respected finance minister, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday.
* Kuna hits eight-week low as worry over Agrokor group mounts * Polish, Romanian central banks meet, seen keeping rates on hold * Czech retail data show slowdown, Hungarian industry picking up By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 5 The kuna fell on Wednesday, reflecting uncertainty over the debt of Croatia's biggest private company Agrokor , as parliament started to discuss a bill to protect the economy from fallout from any problems at major companies. O