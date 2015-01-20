版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 21日 星期三 01:36 BJT

BRIEF-Altin to issue tradable put options

Jan 20 Altin AG :

* To issue tradable put options

* Put options will be assigned for free to all shareholders with a strike price set at an attractive premium to market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐