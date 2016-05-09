Investment banking boutique GCA Savvian merges with Altium

BRIEF-Fastenal Co Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
FRANKFURT May 9 Japan's investment banking boutique GCA Savvian is merging with European peer Altium to increase the reach of its technology-focused advisory services.
The combined group will have 370 merger and acquisitions professionals, combining GCA's strength in Asia and Japan with Altium's European focus, the companies said in a presentation on Monday.
Combined 2015 revenues of the groups stand at $185 million and earnings at $93 million, split almost equally between Asia, the Americas and Europe.
GCA Savvian was created by a merger of Japan's GCA with U.S. tech advisory boutique Savvian in 2007. Recent deals it advised on include Total System's $2.35 billion acquistion of payment processing group TransFirst.
Altium's focus is on European technology transactions - such as the ongoing sale of software group Autoform - as well as on consumer-focused deals such as the current sale of A-Rosa River Cruises. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
Jan 18 U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash to expand in non-urban markets.
Jan 18 Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million to gain access to its experimental treatment for migraine.