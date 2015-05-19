Philip Morris urges Illinois court to toss $10 bln smokers' verdict

May 19 A $10.1 billion verdict against Philip
Morris USA over misleading consumers about the safety of "light"
cigarettes should be overturned, lawyers for the company argued
in the Illinois Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The award was first made in 2003 for a class of 1.4 million
Illinois smokers, but it was struck down by the Illinois Supreme
Court in 2005. A lower Illinois court revived the verdict last
year.
Former Illinois governor Jim Thompson, arguing for Philip
Morris, a unit of Altria Group Inc, said the Supreme
Court's 2005 ruling should stand.
"When this court entered its judgment ... it was correct,
and that judgment is correct today," Thompson said.
On behalf of the class of smokers, attorney David Frederick
said consumers deserved to be compensated for what he called
"the most massive fraud in American history."
Richmond, Virginia-based Altria controls roughly half the
U.S. cigarette market, and its Philip Morris division sells
Marlboro and Parliament cigarettes, among others.
The class action, which was initially brought in 2000, was
the first to go to trial over the use of the word "light" to
promote cigarettes. Instead of seeking damages for health
problems, the Illinois plaintiffs sought to recover money they
said they had spent on cigarettes because of deceptive
marketing.
In 2008, after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission withdrew
its 1966 endorsement of the tests cigarette makers formerly used
to label cigarettes "light," the plaintiffs moved to revive the
case. U.S. regulators have since June 2010 banned companies from
using "light," "low" and "mild" in tobacco labeling.
Lisa Blatt, another attorney for Philip Morris, said during
Tuesday's argument that the FTC's change of position in 2008 was
not new evidence that justified reopening the case, as the
plaintiffs claimed.
She also attacked the substance of the smokers' case,
arguing that they never paid "one penny extra" for the purported
health benefits of light cigarettes.
Frederick said the FTC's intent was a factual question. He
also said the plaintiffs' losses had been established by expert
testimony at trial.
Chief Justice Rita Garman asked Frederick how a lower court
could set aside the Supreme Court's 2005 judgment, and why he
had gone to the lower court first. Frederick said he believed he
was following Illinois statute.
The judges asked no questions of Philip Morris' lawyers.
The case is Philip Morris Inc v. Price et al, Illinois
Supreme Court, No. 117687.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Ted Botha
and Grant McCool)