Altria to appeal revival of $10.1 bln verdict that it misled smokers

April 30 An Illinois state court has reinstated
a $10.1 billion verdict against Philip Morris USA in a lawsuit
accusing the Altria Group Inc unit of misleading
consumers about the risks of smoking "light" cigarettes. Philip
Morris USA said it will appeal immediately.
Tuesday's decision by the Fifth District Court of Appeals
revives a judgment handed down in 2003 by a state trial judge,
and which was overturned by the Illinois Supreme Court in 2005.
The U.S. Supreme Court let that ruling stand the following year.
In a statement on Tuesday night, Murray Garnick, an
associate general counsel at Altria, said the Fifth District
decision "essentially overrules" the ruling by the Illinois
Supreme Court, a higher court.
Altria said its latest appeal puts Tuesday's decision on
hold automatically.
The lawsuit had accused Philip Morris USA of defrauding
consumers into believing that "light" or "low tar" cigarettes
were safer than regular cigarettes. Altria is based in Richmond,
Virginia.
Shares of Altria fell 87 cents to $39.25 in premarket
trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)