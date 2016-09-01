Alcoa, Alumina settle dispute, revise joint venture

MELBOURNE, Sept 2 Alcoa Inc and its
Australian partner, Alumina Ltd, have settled a dispute
and agreed to make changes to their joint venture, removing an
obstacle to Alcoa's plan to split into two companies.
The changes simplify dividend and cash management policies
and will require their Alumina and World Chemicals (AWAC) joint
venture to raise a small amount of debt to help fund growth
projects, the two companies said.
It also clarifies what may happen to alumina and bauxite
supply rights if ownership of Alumina was to change hands.
"Among other benefits, this opens the door for an industrial
partner to enter the joint venture, and like Alcoa, to become a
long-term customer for bauxite and alumina," Alcoa's president
of global primary products, Roy Harvey, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Leslie Adler)