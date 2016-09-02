UPDATE 2-Alcoa, Alumina settle dispute, clearing hurdle to Alcoa split

* Alumina, bauxite joint venture poison pill removed
MELBOURNE, Sept 2 Alcoa Inc and Alumina
Ltd have settled a dispute and agreed to reshape their
joint venture, removing an obstacle to Alcoa's plan to split
into two companies and making its Australian partner a more
attractive takeover target.
The two companies agreed to end a court fight that had
threatened to delay Alcoa's plan to spin off its plane and car
parts business, which is now set to go ahead by the end of this
year.
"Alcoa looks forward to completing our separation, launching
two strong companies later this year, and to working closely
with Alumina to realize the full potential of the AWAC
partnership," Alcoa's president of global primary products and
future Alcoa Corp boss Roy Harvey said in a statement.
Alumina raised concerns last May that the spin-off plan
would leave their Alumina and World Chemicals (AWAC) joint
venture weakened. Alcoa fought back by going to court to seek a
declaration that Alumina had no right to block the demerger.
The agreement on Friday gives the partners more flexibility
to seek alliances outside the joint venture and gives Alumina,
40 percent owner of AWAC, more of a say than before in decisions
on strategy, investments and operations.
Most importantly, it removes a poison pill in the
50-year-old AWAC joint venture which had made it nearly
impossible for anyone other than Alcoa to make a bid for
Alumina.
"What this may do is it may make Alumina that much more
attractive for an industrial acquirer of the company," said
Simon Mawhinney, Chief Investment Officer of fund manager Allan
Gray, Alumina's third largest shareholder.
Alumina's shares rose as much as 8.5 percent, valuing the
company at A$4 billion ($3 billion).
The poison pill had required any industry bidder for Alumina
or Alcoa to vend its own bauxite and alumina assets into the
joint venture, a factor that had deterred the likes of Rio Tinto
bidding for Alumina's predecessor, Western
Mining, nearly two decades ago.
The agreement also clears the way for Alumina's share of
bauxite and alumina to be taken up by an industrial partner if
ownership of Alumina were to change hands.
"This is a series of changes to a longstanding joint venture
which will not only enhance our ability to make money in the
joint venture but also enhances our autonomy as a company,"
Alumina Chief Executive Peter Wasow told reporters on a
conference call.
He said no suitor was circling the company, which is 17.9
percent owned by China's CITIC Resources Holdings.
($1 = 1.3254 Australian dollars)
