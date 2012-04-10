版本:
中国
2012年 4月 11日

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alumina Ltd updates on AWAC JV

April 11 Alumina Ltd : * Going forward, Alcoa world Alumina & chemicals will reduce annual Alumina production capacity in atlantic region by around 4% * Awac's production of Alumina for the first quarter was 4 million tonnes * Awac's results for Q1 continued to be impacted by lower aluminium and Alumina prices and the high Australian dollar

