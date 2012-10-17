S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for Dec

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SEOUL, Oct 17 South Korea has bought a combined 4,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Dec. 20 via tenders on Wednesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 2,000 LG International Corp $224 Non-Western 2,000 Glencore International AG $249 Western * Note: For products of Western origin, the agency excludes those from China, India, Russia and Egypt. All of the products should be from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands. The metals were bought at the above premiums over LME prices, the government procurement agency said. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.