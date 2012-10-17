版本:
S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for Dec

SEOUL, Oct 17 South Korea has bought a combined 4,000 tonnes of
aluminium for arrivals by Dec. 20 via tenders on Wednesday, the state-run Public
Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNES     SUPPLIER                   PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN
    2,000     LG International Corp      $224           Non-Western
              
    2,000     Glencore International AG  $249           Western
                        
    
    * Note: For products of Western origin, the agency excludes those from
China, India, Russia and Egypt. All of the products should be from London Metal
Exchange (LME) registered brands.
    The metals were bought at the above premiums over LME prices, the government
procurement agency said. 

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Anand Basu)

