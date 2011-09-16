Bidder selected for Anglesey aluminium smelter

LONDON, Sept 16 The board of Anglesey Aluminium Metals, jointly owned by Rio Tinto and Kaiser Aluminium , has selected a bidder for the plant, which was put up for sale after the smelter was mothballed in 2009, an official at the group said.

"The preferred bidder has been selected," John Mervyn Jones, senior environmental specialist at Anglesey Aluminium Metals, said. "The board told us the decision will be announced publicly probably at the end of this month."

He added the bidder could not be named for commercial confidentiality and legal reasons.

Anglesey ceased smelting in September 2009 after it was unable to secure a commercially viable power contract. It later re-started operations with reduced staff producing billet.

The plant was put on the block in September 2010 and its owners received 12 expressions of interest, from which a shortlist of three was drawn.

