Auto, power firms save millions swapping copper for aluminium

* Price gap of $3,400 between two industrial metals
* Power firms swap for aluminium in distribution cables
* Automakers use aluminium wiring to trim weight
* Graphic on price gap: reut.rs/1pvy6Nl
By Eric Onstad, Yuka Obayashi and Reem Shamseddine
LONDON/TOKYO/JUBAIL, March 15 Manufacturers are
abandoning copper for its lighter and cheaper rival aluminium
after a decade of technological innovation that is saving some
companies hundreds of millions of dollars.
Japanese auto giant Toyota and Saudi's power
company are among those making the switch while Sapa, a supplier
of aluminium components, said it has seen a pickup in demand.
Some sectors including shipbuilding, building construction
and electric circuitry will still need copper's high
conductivity, flexibility and durability.
But developments in aluminium wiring that compensate for
lower conductivity and less flexibility, new ways to stop
corrosion and more efficient conductors, mean there is more
scope to replace copper in power grid cables, auto wiring, air
conditioning and refrigeration systems.
Saudi Electricity Co. said it has already saved 2.4 billion
riyals ($640.09 million) by shifting from copper to aluminium in
its medium voltage distribution network.
"We started more than a year ago and we plan to continue,"
SEC's Chief Executive Ziyad Alshiha told Reuters.
A push for innovation to overcome the obstacles to
substituting the two metals gathered speed in 2011 when copper
prices spiked to $10,000 a tonne while aluminium, suffering from
a supply glut, was $2,525.
The price gap has more than halved, but aluminium is still
around $3,400 cheaper than its rival.
"Ten years of high (copper) prices incentivised many players
involved throughout the supply chain to invest in the R&D and
make more substitution possible," said analyst Patrick Jones at
Nomura in London.
"Now we're starting to see some results on this front."
POWER GRIDS, CAR WIRES
The biggest potential for switching from copper is in the
power sector, where aluminium is already widely used in overhead
high-voltage cables from power stations but is now attractive
for wiring branching off from substations.
Japan's Kansai Electric Power last year began
replacing 50-year-old copper distribution cabling in Osaka
prefecture with aluminium. A spokesman said its plans to replace
some 140,000 km of copper cabling over 30 years would save tens
of billions of yen.
Their new aluminium wires compensated for the downside of
being thicker with a dimpled design that reduces wind pressure
and helps repel snow meaning they can use existing electric
poles and lower the risk of cables snapping, the spokesman said.
The automotive sector also has benefited from innovations,
boosting the potential for further use of lightweight aluminium
to help the industry cut vehicle weight to help meet stricter
emission standards.
Having already switched to aluminium radiators from copper,
it had been cautious of expanding the use to wiring, partly
because aluminium is more susceptible to corrosion.
But Japan's Furukawa Automotive Systems, a unit of Furukawa
Electric Co, has developed new corrosion-proof
terminals for aluminium wires in a harness, the backbone of a
car's electrical system, a spokesman said.
Furukawa has been supplying aluminium wire harness systems
to Honda's light vehicles and Toyota's luxury vehicles.
"We expect aluminium wire harnesses for use in vehicles will
grow and make up about 30 percent of the market in Japan by
2025, compared to only a few percent now," he said.
A spokesman for Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest
selling automaker, confirmed the use of aluminium harnesses in
its Land Cruiser, but declined to reveal plans for other models.
Germany's Leoni started supplying aluminium
cables for luxury cars about five years ago, and is expecting to
expand to mass-market autos, spokesman Sven Schmidt said.
A car can be about 1 kg lighter if aluminium cables are used
instead of copper and this difference is expected to climb to 4
kg within five years, he said.
Air conditioning and refrigeration is another area of
competition for the two metals. Sapa supplies aluminium
components to air conditioner makers and said in a presentation
it expects sales growth after improvements in aluminium tubing
made them more competitive as a replacement for copper tubes.
COPPER MARKET
As more companies make the switch, the impact on the copper
and aluminium markets could be substantial.
Benchmark copper prices on the London Metal Exchange
slumped by about a quarter last year on fears that a slower
economy could lead to lower demand from China, the world's
biggest consumer of metals.
And China is likely to need 100,000-250,000 tonnes less
copper this year, Goldman Sachs has estimated, because the
authorities released quality standards for low-voltage aluminium
alloy power cables, giving industrial users more confidence to
replace copper ones.
"Substitution could pose a significant threat to copper
demand over the next decade, which could add up to 2-3 million
tonnes a year of total demand destruction," Nomura's Jones said
in a note.
The copper industry plays down the threat, saying many
industrial users are still wary of a switch. Global copper
demand will rise to 22.2 million tonnes this year from 21.9
million in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"In the automotive sector, there's risk of possible
technical failure, warranty claims and the unknown aspect of
using aluminium with all of its technical issues," said Colin
Bennett, global market analyst with the European Copper
Institute.
"In the overall market, the actual loss from substitution is
really a blip because the larger market for copper is growing."
($1 = 3.7495 riyals)
(Editing by Veronica Brown and Anna Willard)