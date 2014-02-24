Producers seek Q2 aluminium premium of $370-375/T from Japan buyers

TOKYO Feb 24 Top aluminium producers have
offered Japanese buyers a record premium of $370-375 per tonne
for April-June primary metal shipments, up 45-47 percent from
the previous quarter, four sources involved in quarterly pricing
talks said on Monday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
For the January-March quarter, Japanese buyers mostly agreed
to pay a premium of $255 per tonne , up at least 3
percent from the prior quarter and matching a record high hit in
2012.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began this month
between Japanese buyers and miners including Rio Tinto Ltd
and United Company Rusal Plc
, and are expected to continue to next month.