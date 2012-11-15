S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for January

SEOUL, Nov 15 South Korea has bought a total of 4,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Jan. 31, 2013 via tenders on Thursday, state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) ORIGIN 1,000 LG International Corp $238 Non-Western 1,000 Glencore International AG $234 Non-Western 2,000 Sumitomo Corp Korea $237 Western Note: For Western origin products, the agency excludes those from China, Russia, India and Egypt. All of the metals should be from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands. The agency added the metals were bought at the above premiums over LME prices. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)