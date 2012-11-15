版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 16:26 BJT

S.Korea buys 4,000 T aluminium for January

SEOUL, Nov 15 South Korea has bought a total of
4,000 tonnes of aluminium for arrivals by Jan. 31, 2013 via
tenders on Thursday, state-run Public Procurement Service said
on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNES SUPPLIER                  PREMIUM(CIF/T)  ORIGIN
    1,000  LG International Corp     $238            Non-Western
           
    1,000  Glencore International AG $234            Non-Western
    2,000  Sumitomo Corp Korea       $237            Western
    Note: For Western origin products, the agency excludes those
from China, Russia, India and Egypt. All of the metals should be
from London Metal Exchange (LME) registered brands.
    The agency added the metals were bought at the above
premiums over LME prices.

 (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐