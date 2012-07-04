RPT-Cost to secure aluminium soars, industry seethes

* Backlogs persist at warehouses owned by investors,
commodity traders
* Investor 'financing deals' distort availability, tie up
even more metal
* U.S. regulators might force banks to sell warehouses.
Europe regulators mum.
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 4 The cost paid to secure aluminium
supplies in Europe has soared to record highs, with the metal
still being used chiefly as a financing tool of choice for
investors, leaving manufacturers and smaller merchants
scrambling for stocks.
Aluminium premiums - money paid over and above the benchmark
London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price to secure physical
delivery - are supposed to reflect regional supply and demand
trends.
But they have been increasingly disconnected from such
trends ever since banks and trading houses took a shine to the
light metal after the 2008 crisis, buying up stocks as well as
warehouses.
Regulations on the LME, the world's premier metals
marketplace, allow companies operating warehouses to release
only a fraction of their inventories each day - much less than
is regularly taken in for storage.
At warehouses owned by banks and trading houses, this
fraction is rarely exceeded and backlogs persist.
The warehouse operators blame logistical factors for the
backlogs but critics say it is a tactic to increase rental
income, given clients of the exchange have to pay rent to
warehouses while they wait in queues to collect the metal.
"If you're a manufacturer you are very impatient these days
because premiums are going through the roof, you can't secure
the units you want and the LME is not doing much about it," said
a physical dealer at a large trading house.
Warehouse ownership by banks has come under increased
scrutiny of late as critics charge that those who speculate on
price should not at the same time own sheds that store one of
the key drivers of price, namely, metal stocks.
U.S. regulators are currently locked in secret talks with
Wall Street's biggest banks about their right to retain physical
commodity assets like warehouses and storage tanks - the jewels
of their commodity trading empires.
European regulators have yet to follow suit however.
Trading sources say the premium for duty-paid aluminium on
the physical spot market in Rotterdam is at $240-260 a tonne,
more than 10 percent over the London Metal Exchange cash price
and at its highest ever level according to Reuters data.
There are currently months or even year-long queues to get
metal out of LME-monitored warehouses in the Dutch port of
Vlissingen, the Malaysian port of Johor, and in the U.S. port of
Detroit.
The backlogs have developed largely since investment bank
Goldman Sachs and the top commodity trader Glencore
bought up most the LME-registered sheds in these ports.
Late last year, the LME raised the minimum load-out rate for
some warehouses in an effort to placate angry users, but many of
them say the move has done little to ease the bottlenecks.
CUMULATIVE PROBLEM
Bottlenecks aside, the millions of tonnes of metal dotted
around the LME warehouse network is in any case unavailable,
held mostly by investment banks and trading houses who have sold
the metal forward at a wide profit on the futures market.
This so called aluminium 'financing deal' has, along with
warehouse queues, exacerbated supply tightness in aluminium and
helped pit manufacturers against investors in the global fight
for supplies.
Financing deals are particularly profitable for the likes of
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Barclays, Glencore
and Trafigura, in part because their warehouse
ownership allows them to pay extremely low rental costs.
"The rise in premiums is due to the usual games. It's a
cumulative problem and it will only get worse. The LME is
becoming more de-correlated with the physical market and is
becoming a non efficient hedging instrument as a result," said
another industry source.
The LME says its hands are tied as far as warehouse backlogs
and financing deals are concerned. The matter is in any case on
hold as the board last month recommended Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing's (HKEx) $2.2 billion takeover bid.
"The warehousing situation is an accurate reflection of
reality. There's lots of surplus metal and cheap cash and the
two have come together to create a situation that is reflected
accurately by the LME system," LME chief executive Martin Abbott
recently.
In other words, as far as warehouse backlogs go, the ball is
in the court of the regulators.
However, only U.S. officials have so far extended their gaze
beyond propriety trading and capital reserves to banks' physical
commodity assets.
In Europe the matter has largely fallen through the
regulatory cracks, while neither U.S. nor European authorities
are looking at regulating the hard assets of commodity trading
houses.
Arguably, commodity traders whose core business is moving
commodities around the world, have a strong business case for
owning hard assets like warehouses. The problem is that in the
metals space at least, backlogs have increased ever since both
banks as well as commodity traders took over warehouses.
CHRONIC OVERSUPPLY
The soaring aluminium premiums are particularly irksome for
manufacturers because aluminium is on paper at least, in chronic
oversupply, with LME stocks near a record 5 million tonnes and
off-exchange stocks said to be around similar levels.
In other words premiums should be low and supply plentiful.
However, with the prevalence of aluminium financing deals
and warehouse backlogs supply is tight and set to get tighter.
Ironically, producers, benefiting as they are from soaring
premiums, are more likely than not to curtail production because
LME base prices are plummeting, making margins tight or
non-existent, even with the soaring premiums.
Last week, LME benchmark aluminium prices hit their
lowest levels in two years, under pressure from the chronic
oversupply that is itself a product, in part, of smelters
producing too much metal so investors can finance it or profit
from warehouse queues.
"I don't think unwinding financing deals any time soon is an
option. Markets will stay disconnected. We'll see further
(upward) pressure on premiums from financing deals and we'll see
further production cuts," said Kamil Wlazly, senior metals
analyst at Metal Bulletin Research.