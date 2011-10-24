版本:
UPDATE 2-UK charges businessman over Bahrain aluminum deals

 (Updates with Alcoa comment in paras 5-7.)
 LONDON, Oct 24 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) has arrested and charged businessman Victor Dahdaleh with
corruption offenses relating to contracts for the supply of
aluminum to Bahrain, it said on Monday.
"He has been released on conditional police bail to appear
at City of Westminster Magistrates' Court on 31 October 2011,"
the SFO said in a statement.
 The SFO said Dahdaleh was a British and Canadian national
living in London's Belgravia district and that he was alleged
to have paid bribes to officials of state-controlled smelting
company Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. ALBH.BH (Alba) in connection
with contracts with U.S. company Alcoa Inc. (AA.N).
 Dahdaleh's website, quoting a spokesman for legal firm
Allen & Overy, said he believes the investigation into his
affairs was flawed and he will be contesting the charges
vigorously, confident of clearing his name.
 An Alcoa spokesman said he was limited in his response
because of the pending investigation and litigation.
 "We have not, have not, been contacted by authorities in
the United Kingdom, and cannot comment on the charges pending
against Mr. Dahdaleh," the spokesman told Reuters.
 "As we have said, we are fully cooperating with U.S.
authorities. Alcoa has a strong commitment to compliance with
the laws of the jurisdiction in which we operate and does not
tolerate improper conduct by any of our employees or the
parties with which we contract," he added.
 Alba officials could not immediately be reached.
 The contracts were for supplies of intermediate product
alumina, shipped to Bahrain from Australia, and for the supply
of further goods and services to Alba, the SFO said.   
 Dahdaleh's Website said, he is 68 and is owner and chairman
of Dadco and affiliated companies. It said, Dadco is a
privately-owned investment, manufacturing and trading group
with operations and investments in Europe, North America, the
Middle East, Africa and Australia.
 (Reporting by Paul Hoskins; Additional reporting by by
MaytaalAngel, by Carole Vaporean in New York and by Amena Bakr;
Editing by Anthony Barker and Andrea Evans)

