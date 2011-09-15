Alcoa to spend $300 mln at Iowa plant for auto mart

NEW YORK, Sept 15 Alcoa Inc. said, on Thursday,
it will spend about $300 million to expand its Davenport, Iowa
rolled products plant in order to meet rising demand from the
automotive market.
The Pittsburgh-based aluminum producer said in a press
release that the project will add 150 new permanent jobs in
Davenport once the expansion is complete, which is expected by
the end of 2013.
Total employment will reach more than 2,300 jobs with the
added aluminum production.
Another 150 workers will be hired for the construction
project.
Aluminum as a percentage of autos has been increasing over
the last 20 years, especially as the U.S. auto industry tries
to meet more stringent fuel efficiency standards by using the
light-weight metal.
For 2012 model cars, Alcoa said, the use of aluminum has
reached an all-time high of 343 pounds per vehicle, a five
percent increase since 2009, the last time automakers use of
the shiny metal was studied.
"The automotive market has long lead times and much of this
expansion we are announcing today is for business already
secured. However, we see huge opportunity beyond this," said
Helmut Wieser, Alcoa Executive Vice President and Group
President of Alcoa Global Rolled Products.
The Iowa Department of Economic Development offered Alcoa
an economic development package as incentive to select its city
for the expansion project.
The incentive package includes tax, financing and research
and development credits, as well as training grants for the
Davenport workforce and new employees, the global aluminum
giant said.
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by Alden Bentley)