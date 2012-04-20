版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 21日 星期六 06:06 BJT

Alcoa raises some aluminum aerospace product prices

NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Inc increased prices for some aerospace plate products by 5 percent, due to higher materials costs and increased demand.

In a recent note to customers, Alcoa said the price hike takes effect immediately for 2xxx and 7xxx heat treated plate produced by its Global Aerospace, Ground Transportation and Industrial & Specialty Products Group.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐